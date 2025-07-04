Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum Sells 10,677 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $51,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $43,668.93.

GoodRx Stock Down 5.8%

GDRX stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. GoodRx had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $202.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in GoodRx by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Articles

