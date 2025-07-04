EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $546.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $550.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.34 and a 200 day moving average of $441.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.