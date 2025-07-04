Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,653,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $779.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $775.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $799.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

