Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 22.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $59,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 127,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 1,326,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after buying an additional 81,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

