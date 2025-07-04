Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $670,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,497,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,185 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,480,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,784,000 after buying an additional 5,010,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,350,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

