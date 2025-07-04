Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $22.04 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,726,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after buying an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $340,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,716,000 after buying an additional 1,184,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $226.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

