Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

VTWO stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.96. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

