Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,850 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

