Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:DRI opened at $220.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.08. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 147 shares in the company, valued at $32,645.76. This trade represents a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

