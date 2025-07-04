Daniel William Moore Sells 721 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $17,267.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,131.05. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
GameStop Stock Performance
Shares of GME stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $35.81.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
