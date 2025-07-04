Currys (LON:CURY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Currys had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Currys Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 126.90 ($1.73) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.73. Currys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.60 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.18 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CURY. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday.

About Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

