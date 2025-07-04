Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,533,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $111,627,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,591.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 769,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,689,000 after acquiring an additional 755,957 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

