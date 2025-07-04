Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 2.4% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

