Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

