Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,987 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

NYSE:LLY opened at $779.60 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $775.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $738.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

