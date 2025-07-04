Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,830,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,940,464,000 after buying an additional 491,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,046.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,001.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $964.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

