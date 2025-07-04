Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 666 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.41.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $148.23 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average of $148.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

