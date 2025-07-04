Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 469 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.07. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.42 and a 12-month high of $149.26.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

