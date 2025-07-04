Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,166,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,220,288,000 after purchasing an additional 365,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,864 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TechnipFMC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,749,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,150,000 after buying an additional 1,319,015 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after buying an additional 2,306,342 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

