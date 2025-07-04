Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,985 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 34,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.