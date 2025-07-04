Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 4,013 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 525,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 120,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.