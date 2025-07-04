Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 2,457 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after acquiring an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

