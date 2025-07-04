Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 0.4% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,916,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,195,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,856,000 after purchasing an additional 573,586 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 512,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $144.90 and a one year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

