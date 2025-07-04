Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Butler National had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 23.57%.

Butler National Price Performance

BUKS stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $100.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

