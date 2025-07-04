BUILDon (B) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $390.77 Million

BUILDon (B) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. BUILDon has a total market cap of $390.77 million and $39.25 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUILDon token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BUILDon has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108,857.30 or 0.99877680 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.

BUILDon Profile

BUILDon’s genesis date was April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai. The official website for BUILDon is buildon.online.

Buying and Selling BUILDon

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.40023863 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $40,010,267.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUILDon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUILDon using one of the exchanges listed above.

