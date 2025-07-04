Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 7,222 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $89,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,707,000 after buying an additional 232,129 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

