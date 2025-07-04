BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MYN opened at $9.56 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 268.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.72% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

