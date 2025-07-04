Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) & Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Head to Head Analysis

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.87 -$14.09 million ($1.08) -0.39 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity.

This table compares Biotricity and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Biotricity and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 beats Biotricity on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

