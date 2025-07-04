Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 36,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 629.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WGO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $878.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -230.51%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

