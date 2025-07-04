Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,027,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,438 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 9.4% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $266,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.