Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 15,766 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,353,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,483.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,834,000 after acquiring an additional 482,035 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after acquiring an additional 381,261 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,675,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after purchasing an additional 133,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $292.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

