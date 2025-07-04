Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.8% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,638,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $308.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.86 and its 200-day moving average is $303.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.27 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.