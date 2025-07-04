Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh Sells 1,884 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 1,884 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $25,565.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,335,043 shares in the company, valued at $18,116,533.51. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,230 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $55,709.10.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Asana by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Asana by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 48,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

