Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,859 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $47,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 483,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $64,073,000 after acquiring an additional 140,723 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $10,511,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 51,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.71 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $232.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

