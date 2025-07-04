Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1%

OXY opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

