44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 120,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of C stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.