44 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.8%

ACWI stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $129.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

