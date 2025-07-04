3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of 3M by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,921,000 after acquiring an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in 3M by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 747,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,553,000 after purchasing an additional 280,015 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $98.26 and a 52 week high of $156.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

