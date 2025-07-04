2,579 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by SMART Wealth LLC

SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

