ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 470 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

