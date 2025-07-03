Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Graco Earnings

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2027 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Graco Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Graco has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Graco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.