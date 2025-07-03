Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,986.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

