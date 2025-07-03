Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for 1.7% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.5% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $110.48 on Thursday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 789.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.