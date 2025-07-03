Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,110 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after buying an additional 1,444,020 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after buying an additional 2,591,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after buying an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,068,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $5,691,283.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,169,380 shares in the company, valued at $50,353,502.80. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Up 0.8%

CELH stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.