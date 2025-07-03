Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $642,000 Stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 55.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on B. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

