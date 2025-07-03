Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,687,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.85.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $94.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.