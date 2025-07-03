Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

