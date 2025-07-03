Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,511 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ferguson by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Ferguson by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $221.31 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.09.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.27.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

