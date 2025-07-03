Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 156,173 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 132,040 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 116,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 109,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $3,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 2.0%

WOR stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $317.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

