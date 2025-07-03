World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.56 and last traded at $173.24, with a volume of 152863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WRLD

World Acceptance Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a current ratio of 19.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.35.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $1.71. World Acceptance had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $165.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $151,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,250. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $389,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,174.02. This trade represents a 33.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,560 shares of company stock worth $548,875. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in World Acceptance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 84,803.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 43,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.